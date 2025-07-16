Can your PC run 'GTA VI'? Here's what it needs

The gaming community is abuzz with excitement over Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), one of the most anticipated titles of the decade. Rockstar Games has officially announced a release date of May 26, 2026. The game will be set in Vice City and feature a new cast of characters. But can your current PC handle the heat? Before you pre-order or plan an upgrade, here's a look at the expected system requirements you'll need to run GTA 6 smoothly.

System specs Check out the minimum system requirements GTA 6 is expected to be a graphics-intensive game. As per leaks, the minimum system requirements for smooth gameplay on PC include an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, and at least 8GB RAM. It will also requires a minimum of 150GB free space and Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 operating systems.

Gameplay evolution Manual mechanics will replace automated animations in GTA 6 GTA 6 is set to offer more realistic physics and manual mechanics. Tasks like shopping, picking up items, or drinking a beer will require player input instead of automated animations. This shift indicates Rockstar's intention to create an interactive world where player actions are deliberate rather than passive.

Game features Vice City as main map; Jason and Lucia are protagonists Vice City will be the main map in GTA 6, but leaks also hint at Liberty City and possibly other new regions. The game is expected to evolve with regular updates. As for characters, the story will revolve around a duo: Jason and Lucia. Their partnership is likely to be the emotional and strategic core of the game's narrative. GTA 6 also marks the first time a female protagonist will feature prominently in the series.