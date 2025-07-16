Can your PC run 'GTA VI'? Here's what it needs
What's the story
The gaming community is abuzz with excitement over Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), one of the most anticipated titles of the decade. Rockstar Games has officially announced a release date of May 26, 2026. The game will be set in Vice City and feature a new cast of characters. But can your current PC handle the heat? Before you pre-order or plan an upgrade, here's a look at the expected system requirements you'll need to run GTA 6 smoothly.
System specs
Check out the minimum system requirements
GTA 6 is expected to be a graphics-intensive game. As per leaks, the minimum system requirements for smooth gameplay on PC include an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, and at least 8GB RAM. It will also requires a minimum of 150GB free space and Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 operating systems.
Gameplay evolution
Manual mechanics will replace automated animations in GTA 6
GTA 6 is set to offer more realistic physics and manual mechanics. Tasks like shopping, picking up items, or drinking a beer will require player input instead of automated animations. This shift indicates Rockstar's intention to create an interactive world where player actions are deliberate rather than passive.
Game features
Vice City as main map; Jason and Lucia are protagonists
Vice City will be the main map in GTA 6, but leaks also hint at Liberty City and possibly other new regions. The game is expected to evolve with regular updates. As for characters, the story will revolve around a duo: Jason and Lucia. Their partnership is likely to be the emotional and strategic core of the game's narrative. GTA 6 also marks the first time a female protagonist will feature prominently in the series.
Pricing details
GTA 6 could be one of India's most expensive games
While Rockstar hasn't officially announced the prices, leaks suggest that the Standard Edition of GTA 6 could be priced at ₹5,999 in India. The Deluxe Edition may cost around ₹7,299 while the Collector's Edition could go beyond ₹10,000. If these speculations hold true, GTA 6 will become one of the most expensive mainstream console and PC games in India.