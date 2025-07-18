Maruti's first EV, e-Vitara, launches in India on September 3

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) in India, the e-Vitara. The highly anticipated model will make its debut on September 3. The e-Vitara was first showcased as the eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023. It will take on established players such as Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV in India's growing EV market.

Design details The e-Vitara gets a sleek and contemporary look The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara sports a contemporary look with LED projector headlights, Y-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL), and front fog lamps. As an electric vehicle, it doesn't need a conventional radiator grille. The side profile is highlighted by black cladding and 18-inch aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels. At the rear, there's a black bumper and three-piece LED taillights linked by a glossy black strip.

Interior amenities Inside, it has a dual-screen layout The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara's interior features a dual-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen dashboard setup. This includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include rectangular AC vents, an auto-dimming IRVM, semi-leatherette seats, an electronic parking brake, and wireless phone charging. The vehicle also offers seven airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, and ADAS technology as standard safety equipment.