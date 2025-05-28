What's the story

Portuguese star Nuno Borges stunned seventh seed Casper Ruud to reach the 2025 French Open third round.

Borges scripted a remarkable turnaround after losing the opening set. He eventually won the men's singles second-round clash 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

The former claimed only his second match-win at Roland Garros. He also reached the French Open second round in 2023.

Here are the key stats.