French Open: Nuno Borges stuns Casper Ruud in second round
What's the story
Portuguese star Nuno Borges stunned seventh seed Casper Ruud to reach the 2025 French Open third round.
Borges scripted a remarkable turnaround after losing the opening set. He eventually won the men's singles second-round clash 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.
The former claimed only his second match-win at Roland Garros. He also reached the French Open second round in 2023.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Borges won a total of 111 points and 51 winners throughout the match. He served eight aces, as many as Ruud's.
The former had a win percentage of 70 and 46 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted eight of his 12 break points.
Notably, Borges had fewer unforced errors (21) than Ruud (38). The latter registered four double-faults.
Favorite
Borges upsets the favorite
It is worth noting that Ruud had the 'favorite' tag ahead of the clash.
He is a three-time Grand Slam finalist, having played three at the French Open (2022 and 2023). He was also the 2022 US Open runner-up.
Earlier this year, Ruud also suffered a second-round exit at the Australian Open.
With another defeat, he is now 24-8 at Roland Garros.
Information
Second Roland Garros win for Borges
On the other hand, Borges earned only his second win at the French Open. Overall, this was his 11th Grand Slam victory. He hasn't gone past the fourth round at majors.
Information
Borges's maiden win over Ruud
The ATP head-to-head record between Ruud and Borges is now tied at 1-1. Last year, the latter won the Los Cabos quarter-final in straight sets. He claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win.