Aryna Sabalenka moves into 3rd round at Wimbledon 2025: Stats

Women's singles tennis world number one, Aryna Sabalenka , has reached the 3rd round at Wimbledon 2025. The three-time Grand Slam winner beat Marie Bouzkova 7-6, 6-4 in straight sets on Centre Court on Wednesday. Sabalenka, who is a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, is aiming to clinch her maiden Slam honor on grass. Sabalenka required work to down Bouzkova, who provided a stern challenge.

Numbers 91-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams With this victory over Bouzkova, Sabalenka has raced to a 91-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Notably, Sabalenka is 13-5 at Wimbledon, having reached the semis here in 2021 and 2023. Sabalenka, who is a six-time Slam finalist, suffered heartbreaks at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, losing both times in the summit clash this year.

Do you know? Joy for top seed in R64 continues at Wimbledon As per Opta, the top seed remains undefeated in women's singles at the Championships in the Round of 64 during the Open Era (55-0).