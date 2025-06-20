When, where to watch Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' on OTT
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in theaters on Friday.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the socio-political drama also stars Jim Sarbh.
Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights for the film, and it will be available on the platform after its theatrical run.
Here's more about its OTT release date and other details.
Release details
Kuberaa's OTT release details
Kuberaa will be available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The film, which was made with a budget of ₹120 crore, has reportedly already recovered nearly half of its production cost through the sale of OTT and satellite rights.
In an interview with Gulte, producer Suniel Narang revealed that Amazon Prime Video had imposed strict conditions for the film's release, thereby confirming its OTT home.
Meanwhile, Star Maa has won the television rights.
Multilingual production
A look at the film's pan-India cast and crew
Kuberaa was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and was later dubbed into Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This strategic move has been aimed at ensuring a pan-India release.
The film marks Dhanush's return to serious drama, with Mandanna playing a layered role.
The music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Amigos Creations and Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP have produced it.
As per industry trend, Kuberaa will land on OTT within six-eight weeks of its release.