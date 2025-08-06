For the first time, OpenAI's models are available on AWS
What's the story
In a major development, OpenAI's advanced models have been made available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the first time. The move comes as part of a new partnership between the two tech giants. The announcement was made after OpenAI unveiled two open-weight reasoning models, which are said to be as powerful as its o-series.
Integration details
Integration into Amazon's AI services
The newly announced OpenAI models—gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b—will be integrated into Amazon's AI services, Bedrock and SageMaker AI. The partnership with OpenAI marks a major strategic shift for AWS, which has mostly been known as a host and investor in Anthropic's Claude. Now, the cloud giant is ready to compete with Microsoft and Google. The integration of OpenAI models into its AI services gives AWS customers the ability to build and host generative AI apps using their preferred models.
Partnership dynamics
Microsoft's continued dominance in the AI cloud space
Despite not having exclusive access to OpenAI models since January, Microsoft remains the biggest cloud partner for OpenAI. The latter recently announced that Microsoft will also offer versions of the new models optimized for Windows devices. Meanwhile, another AWS competitor, Oracle, has signed a $30 billion per year deal with OpenAI for data center services. This means that OpenAI will be paying Oracle more every year than all its other cloud services customers combined.