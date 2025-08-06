For the first time, OpenAI's models are available on AWS

Integration details

Integration into Amazon's AI services

The newly announced OpenAI models—gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b—will be integrated into Amazon's AI services, Bedrock and SageMaker AI. The partnership with OpenAI marks a major strategic shift for AWS, which has mostly been known as a host and investor in Anthropic's Claude. Now, the cloud giant is ready to compete with Microsoft and Google. The integration of OpenAI models into its AI services gives AWS customers the ability to build and host generative AI apps using their preferred models.