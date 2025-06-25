Who is planning Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding?

After nearly seven years of dating and a two-year-long engagement, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are finally getting married. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the multi-day celebration, which began on Tuesday, is costing them around $10 million. The couple has reportedly booked the entire island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Italy for their wedding festivities. However, the actual ceremony will take place on Bezos's $500 million megayacht, Koru. Here are the people planning this lavish wedding.

Wedding planners Who is planning this extravagant event? Bezos hired a company called Lanza & Baucina, which has previously organized other high-profile weddings in Venice for George-Amal Clooney, and Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault. As per Forbes, they help people with "bespoke tourism." A London-based travel company, it was founded by three people: Prince Antonio Licata di Baucina, and Counts Riccardo and Aleramo Lanza. The website for the company reveals that they have planned some of the "most exclusive, private and spectacular parties" in "extraordinary and unchartered" locations.

Protests Lanza & Baucina have defended their clients There have been protests around Venice against Bezos and Sanchez that have been making the news recently. Lanza & Baucina in a statement defended their clients and their upcoming extravagant wedding. "We have always acknowledged the wider debate and critical issues surrounding [Venice's] future, and from the outset our client has been honoured to support the city and its all-important lagoon through non-profit organisations and associated projects."