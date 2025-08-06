Remembering Kelley Mack: Actor dies of cancer at 33

Kelley Mack, the actor who played Addy in The Walking Dead, has died. She was 33. The Cincinnati native passed away on August 2 after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system, her family confirmed on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. A glioma is a type of tumor that develops in the brain or spinal cord. Her loved ones shared the news via her social media accounts , stating that she "passed [away] peacefully" surrounded by family.

Career highlights Career in acting Mack, who had 35 acting credits and five producing credits, was known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead's ninth season. She also appeared on Chicago Med and FOX's 9-1-1. Her film credits include playing Alice in Broadcast Signal Intrusion. Mack also did commercial work with Dr. Pepper, Ross stores, Dairy Queen, and Chick-fil-a.

Voice-over and education Other work and education In addition to her on-screen roles, Mack also did voice-over work. She recorded for the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as the voice match for Hailee Steinfeld's character, Gwen Stacy. Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and earned a bachelor's degree in cinematography from Dodge College of Film at Chapman University in 2014.