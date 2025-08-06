Remembering Kelley Mack: Actor dies of cancer at 33
What's the story
Kelley Mack, the actor who played Addy in The Walking Dead, has died. She was 33. The Cincinnati native passed away on August 2 after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system, her family confirmed on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. A glioma is a type of tumor that develops in the brain or spinal cord. Her loved ones shared the news via her social media accounts, stating that she "passed [away] peacefully" surrounded by family.
Career highlights
Career in acting
Mack, who had 35 acting credits and five producing credits, was known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead's ninth season. She also appeared on Chicago Med and FOX's 9-1-1. Her film credits include playing Alice in Broadcast Signal Intrusion. Mack also did commercial work with Dr. Pepper, Ross stores, Dairy Queen, and Chick-fil-a.
Voice-over and education
Other work and education
In addition to her on-screen roles, Mack also did voice-over work. She recorded for the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as the voice match for Hailee Steinfeld's character, Gwen Stacy. Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and earned a bachelor's degree in cinematography from Dodge College of Film at Chapman University in 2014.
Personal details
More about Mack's life and legacy
Mack is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow; two younger siblings — sister Kathryn; brother Parker, also an actor; grandparents Lois and Larry; and her "dearest boyfriend," Logan. Her obituary noted that Mack was known for "her warmth, creativity, and unwavering support for those around her." She reportedly loved hiking, pickleball, biking, playing piano, and traveling. May she rest in peace.