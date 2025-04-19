What's the story

For the first time, microplastics have been found in human ovarian follicular fluid, raising fears of their effect on women's fertility.

The peer-reviewed study, published in Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, looked at 18 women undergoing assisted reproductive treatment at a fertility clinic in Salerno, Italy.

Of the 18, microplastics were found in the follicular fluid, which provides essential nutrients and biochemical signals for developing eggs, of 14 participants.