Easy ways to protect your privacy on Truecaller for Android
What's the story
Truecaller is an excellent app for identifying unknown callers and blocking spam calls. But, it also needs access to your contacts and other personal data, which can trigger privacy issues.
By tweaking a few settings on your Android device, you can protect your privacy while enjoying the perks of the app.
Here are some useful tips to keep your privacy secure on Truecaller.
Contact access
Limit contact access
To keep your contacts' information safe, try limiting Truecaller's access to them.
Head over to app permissions in your device settings and turn off contact access if it is not required for you.
This way, Truecaller won't upload/share your contact list with its servers and keep the privacy of the people in your address book safe.
Caller ID
Disable Caller ID feature
The caller ID feature is one of the biggest attractions of Truecaller, but also a potential privacy risk.
If you are worried about revealing your profile information with unknown numbers, turn off this feature in the app settings.
By default, your profile is visible to all Truecaller users, but you can change this to only allow requests approved by you in the settings menu.
You can also unlist your number completely from the Truecaller search database.
Data sharing
Manage data sharing preferences
Truecaller also has options for managing how much data you share with them.
Just head over to the privacy center in the app and see what information is being shared by default.
Edit these preferences as per your comfort level to ensure only necessary data is accessible by Truecaller.
Search visibility
Opt-out of search visibility
To further strengthen your privacy on Truecaller, we recommend opting out of search visibility from the app's settings menu.
This critical step keeps your number anonymous, preventing other users from looking up your details through a search - unless your number is already saved in their phone.
This will be a proactive measure to keep your information from being easily available.