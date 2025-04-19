How to track Flipkart orders on Android app
What's the story
Keeping tabs on your Flipkart orders using an Android phone is quick and hassle-free. With just a few taps, you can check the status of your shipment and get an estimated delivery date.
Whether you're new to online shopping or a seasoned pro, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process with ease.
It ensures you're always in the loop about your purchases, without having to dig through menus or emails for updates.
App installation
Download and install the Flipkart App
To start tracking orders, make sure the Flipkart app has been installed on your Android device.
Head over to Google Play Store, search for "Flipkart," and tap on "Install."
Once downloaded, open the app and log in with your credentials. This way, you can quickly access all the features related to managing your orders.
Access orders
Navigate to your orders section
After signing into the app, find the menu icon on the top left corner of the screen.
Tap on it to get a dropdown menu where you'll see "My Orders."
Tapping on this option takes you directly to a list of all the recent purchases made via your account.
Here, you'll get all the details about the status of each order.
Order status
Check order status details
Within "My Orders," select any particular order to check its details.
Here you'll get information like current status (shipped or delivered), expected delivery date, and tracking number if applicable.
This feature helps keep track of where exactly in transit an item currently is without the need for additional input from external sources.
Notifications setup
Use notifications for updates
To remain immediately updated about your order's journey, head back to the main menu and tap on "Settings" to enable notifications.
By enabling notifications, you make sure that any update on the status of your order is immediately pushed to your phone's notification bar.
This is important for receiving real-time alerts right from the app itself, making it easy to know if anything's changed in your order's progress without checking the app repeatedly.