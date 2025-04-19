What's the story

Keeping tabs on your Flipkart orders using an Android phone is quick and hassle-free. With just a few taps, you can check the status of your shipment and get an estimated delivery date.

Whether you're new to online shopping or a seasoned pro, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process with ease.

It ensures you're always in the loop about your purchases, without having to dig through menus or emails for updates.