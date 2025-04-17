What's the story

A recent study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine has found that CT scans, a key diagnostic tool, could be responsible for as much as 5% of all US cancer cases in a single year.

The study was led by Dr. Rebecca Smith-Bindman, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, San Francisco.

She said that while medical imaging has potential benefits, it also has possible harms that need to be balanced.