What's the story

Detective Sherdil, directed by Ravi Chhabriya, and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan, Bharat), is now streaming on ZEE5.

Starring a large ensemble cast stacked with some fine talents, Detective Sherdil wants to be quirky, smart, intelligent, humorous, and thrilling all at once.

However, it struggles greatly in all these aspects and turns out to be an underwhelming, enervating watch, stripped of novelty.