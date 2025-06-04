RBI docu-series debuts on JioHotstar
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has partnered with streamer JioHotstar to release a five-part documentary series, titled RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee.
The series, produced by Mumbai-based Chalkboard Entertainment, aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the central bank's functions and its 90-year history.
It features interviews with key leaders from India's financial scene, including current and former RBI Governors.
Series objective
Series aims to demystify various roles of the central bank
The documentary series aims to demystify the various functions and roles of the RBI.
A statement from the central bank said, "The RBI, as a full-service central bank, performs a wide range of functions including currency management, monetary policy, regulation and supervision of banks and NBFCs."
"This documentary portrays the essence of RBI's functions in an intelligible manner to a wider demographic of people."
Unique content
Features interviews with key figures in India's financial landscape
The RBI Unlocked series features footage from rarely seen high-security gold vaults, printing presses, and crisis management war rooms.
It also includes interviews with key figures in India's financial landscape, such as the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs and the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services.
The first episode, As Good As Gold, is already available on JioHotstar.
Economic impact
Series to cover landmark events in India's economic journey
The RBI Unlocked series aims to provide a comprehensive look into the RBI's role in shaping India's economic journey.
It plans to cover landmark events such as, RBI's bio-bubble approach during the COVID-19 pandemic and the banking reforms era.