What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has partnered with streamer JioHotstar to release a five-part documentary series, titled RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee.

The series, produced by Mumbai-based Chalkboard Entertainment, aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the central bank's functions and its 90-year history.

It features interviews with key leaders from India's financial scene, including current and former RBI Governors.