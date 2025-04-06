What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hold its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from April 7-9, 2025. This will be the first such meeting for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The committee will decide on key benchmark interest rates or repo rates, with experts predicting another potential rate cut.

In February, the MPC had reduced the key benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.25%, marking the first rate cut since May 2020.