Page Loader
Home / News / Auto News / MG M9 luxury EV launched in India at ₹70L
Summarize
MG M9 luxury EV launched in India at ₹70L
MG Select network will sell the M9 EV

MG M9 luxury EV launched in India at ₹70L

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 21, 2025
02:03 pm
What's the story

MG Motor India has launched the M9 EV in the country. It carries a price tag of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury electric MPV will take on competitors like Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire. Deliveries of this premium vehicle are slated to begin from August 10. The MG M9 EV will be sold through a dedicated retail network for premium models called MG Select.

Looks

It has a boxy design

The MG M9 EV sports a boxy design with low-positioned headlights, large front and rear overhangs, and connected taillights. Its cabin is a blend of brown and black upholstery across all the three rows of seating. The rear seats come with powered captain chairs, which is one of the key selling points of this electric vehicle (EV).

Tech specs

A look at the tech

The MG M9 packs a 12.23-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch digital driver's display, digital IRVM, cabin air filter, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and a 13-speaker JBL sound system. It gets powered front and rear seats with heating/massage/ventilation functions. The car also offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) capabilities for added convenience.

Safety features

Safety and powertrain

For safety, MG M9 has a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround-view camera, seven airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The car is powered by an e-motor linked to a 90kWh battery pack that offers an impressive range of up to 548km on a single charge, as claimed by the manufacturer. It has a front-wheel-drive layout with the motor producing peak power of 245hp and maximum torque of up to 350Nm.