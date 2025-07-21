MG M9 luxury EV launched in India at ₹70L

MG Motor India has launched the M9 EV in the country. It carries a price tag of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury electric MPV will take on competitors like Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire. Deliveries of this premium vehicle are slated to begin from August 10. The MG M9 EV will be sold through a dedicated retail network for premium models called MG Select.

Looks It has a boxy design The MG M9 EV sports a boxy design with low-positioned headlights, large front and rear overhangs, and connected taillights. Its cabin is a blend of brown and black upholstery across all the three rows of seating. The rear seats come with powered captain chairs, which is one of the key selling points of this electric vehicle (EV).

Tech specs A look at the tech The MG M9 packs a 12.23-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch digital driver's display, digital IRVM, cabin air filter, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and a 13-speaker JBL sound system. It gets powered front and rear seats with heating/massage/ventilation functions. The car also offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) capabilities for added convenience.