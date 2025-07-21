Meet Madhu Lunawat—first Indian woman to set-up mutual fund house

Madhu Lunawat has become the first Indian woman to independently establish a mutual fund house and get approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) . Her company, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, is a part of the Pantomath Group. It aims to democratize wealth creation with a special focus on Tier-3 markets and beyond.

Career path Only 1 mutual fund led by a woman Before co-founding Pantomath, Lunawat worked at Infosys, ASREC, and the Edelweiss Group as CFO of Edelweiss ARC. She is also the Co-founder and Executive Director of the Pantomath Group. Currently, there are some 46 fund houses operational in India, with a few recently approved to start operations. Among these, only one fund house, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, is led by a woman, Radhika Gupta, who serves as the Managing Director and CEO.

Future plans 'This is not just a moment for me' In a statement to TOI, Lunawat said, "This is not just a moment for me - it's a moment for every woman who wants to build, lead, and reshape the financial landscape." She added that they are here to create something that is intelligent, long-term, and deeply aligned with the real needs of Indian investors. The company received SEBI's Certificate of Registration on July 18 and can now operate as a registered Asset Management Company (AMC).

Strategy India's youngest AMC aims to democratize wealth creation The Wealth Company Mutual Fund plans to offer a unique proposition by combining rigorous, bottom-up, data-intensive research methodologies with the simplicity and accessibility required by retail investors. As India's youngest AMC, it aims to democratize wealth creation for retail investors across the country.The company is particularly focused on Tier-3 markets and beyond, where economic activity is booming and incomes are rising.