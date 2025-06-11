What's the story

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate as an investment adviser in India.

The newly approved entity will offer personalized and insight-driven investment solutions through a digital-first platform.

The primary goal of Jio BlackRock is to democratize access to wealth management services across India.