Jio BlackRock can now offer investment advisory services in India
What's the story
Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate as an investment adviser in India.
The newly approved entity will offer personalized and insight-driven investment solutions through a digital-first platform.
The primary goal of Jio BlackRock is to democratize access to wealth management services across India.
Vision
'Future of wealth creation in India will be redefined'
Hitesh Sethia, MD and CEO of Jio Financial Services, said that this JV is likely to democratize access to world-class advisory services as Indian investors increasingly seek personalized financial solutions. He claimed that Jio BlackRock will redefine the future of wealth creation in India.
Strategy
Early access program live
Jio BlackRock has launched its official website and early access program. This will let users explore educational content on both investing and preview upcoming digital-first offerings.
The firm also revealed its executive leadership team ahead of the product rollout.
Marc Pilgrem has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO of the advisory division, bringing over 25 years of global financial services experience to the role.
Market insight
Why BlackRock chose India?
Rob Goldstein, the COO of BlackRock, emphasized India's position as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic investment markets across the world. He said that Jio BlackRock combines their global expertise with Jio's local reach to offerr high-quality investment advice.