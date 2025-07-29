'I mess...up': Suniel Shetty reveals Athiya's reaction to his controversies

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty , who is promoting his web series Hunter 2, recently revealed that his daughter Athiya Shetty often scolds him for making controversial remarks in interviews. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, he shared that Athiya keeps a close eye on all his media appearances and advises him to be careful with his words.

Shetty's confession 'The only person I fear...' Shetty said, "I avoid controversial questions during promotional activities. I'm the kind of person who sometimes wants to answer, and then I mess up." "And then I have Athiya at home saying, 'Papa, why did you talk? Just say no comment!' She keeps reminding me not to say anything that could get us into trouble the next day." "She tracks all my interviews and honestly that's the only person I fear."

Backlash Controversial remarks by Shetty Shetty has recently faced criticism for his comments in interviews. In May, he was slammed for praising Athiya for opting for a natural birth over a C-section. More recently, he faced backlash for saying, "The husband is building his career, she (the wife) will be the one looking after the child." His statements were called "misogynistic" and out of touch with modern parenting dynamics by many online.