Swiggy gains 5% as Blinkit Q1 results lift sector sentiment

By Mudit Dube 12:54 pm Jul 22, 202512:54 pm

What's the story

Swiggy's stock price saw a surge of 4.9% to ₹412 today, thanks to growing investor confidence in the online food delivery and quick commerce sectors. The rise comes after Eternal (formerly Zomato), a peer company, reported strong Q1 results with its quick commerce segment Blinkit leading the way. Eternal's shares gained an impressive 15%, hitting an all-time high of ₹311.6.