The all-electric SUV is expected to be built on Tata's Gen2 EV platform

Tata Sierra EV to be lanched in India in FY26

By Mudit Dube 01:16 pm Jun 12, 202401:16 pm

Tata Motors has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated Sierra EV in India, scheduled for FY2026. The all-electric SUV is expected to be built on Tata's Gen2 EV platform and will feature design elements reminiscent of the original Sierra from the 1990s. Alongside the Sierra EV, the company will also launch its first model from the premium Avinya brand in FY2026.

Design

Sierra EV: A blend of nostalgia and innovation

The Sierra EV was first showcased as a concept at Auto Expo 2020, and a more refined version was presented at Auto Expo 2023. The design of the Sierra EV will pay homage to the original Sierra with features such as signature curved-over rear-side windows, squarish wheel arches, and a high-set bonnet. The electric vehicle will be built on Tata's Acti.EV architecture, similar to the Punch EV and the upcoming Harrier EV.

Avinya EV

Avinya range to debut in FY26

Tata Motors has confirmed that the first model from its Avinya range will also be launched in FY2026. The Avinya range will be a premium all-electric brand, featuring a variety of cars and SUVs. These vehicles will be based on Jaguar Land Rover's modular EMA platform, which will be adapted for local production to reduce costs. The Avinya range will be manufactured at Tata's new facility in Tamil Nadu.

Future strategy

Tata Motors's ambitious plans for EV expansion

Tata Motors is not only focusing on new EV launches but also on expanding its public charging network. The company plans to increase the number of chargers from over 10,000 to more than 100,000 by FY30. The community charging network will also grow from 4,300+ to 100,000 chargers by FY30. The new electric vehicles will feature high energy density batteries capable of fast charging, high-performance electric motors, and all-wheel drive drivetrains.