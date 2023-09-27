Tata Play Binge goes global as OTT aggregator platform

September 27, 2023

Tata Play's first collaboration is with Philippines-based Cignal TV

Tata Play, a content distribution platform offering pay-TV and OTT aggregation services, has launched Tata Play Binge Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for OTT aggregators worldwide. The company now provides end-to-end backend solutions and cloud hosting to international players, creating a unique OTT content aggregation as well as a distribution ecosystem. Tata Play's first collaboration is with the Philippines' pay-TV provider, Cignal TV.

Expanding services with binge PaaS

Tata Play Binge's software architecture is now offered as PaaS, delivering end-to-end development and deployment opportunities for partner companies. In addition to the software architecture, partners will benefit from Tata Play's experience in commercial partnerships, recommendation engines, subscription management, analytics, and more. The aggregator solution will enable users to watch content from several OTT apps with one app and one subscription.

Single subscription access to multiple OTT apps

Tata Play Binge provides users in India, with a single subscription to access 28 regional, national, and international apps across 13 languages, including Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, and more. Tata Play will handle its end-to-end technology platform while the promoter company will focus on partnering with various OTT providers and acquiring subscribers in the region.

'Created a unique OTT content aggregation and distribution ecosystem'

Tata Play's first tie-up is with Cignal TV, which aims to launch in less than a year. "Apart from providing the software architecture, our partner companies will also benefit from Tata Play's learnings over the years in areas of forging commercial partnerships, recommendation engine, subscription management, analytics, and much more," said Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Tata Play. "With the launch of this enterprise solution, we have now created a unique OTT content aggregation and distribution ecosystem."

