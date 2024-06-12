Next Article

The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

2024 MINI Cooper S bookings now live in India

By Mudit Dube 12:26 pm Jun 12, 202412:26 pm

What's the story MINI has started accepting bookings for the new-generation Cooper S in India. The hatchback can be reserved via the company's official website by paying a token amount of ₹1 lakh. The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. The 2024 MINI Cooper S will be the first of the new-generation models to hit the market, with the all-electric Cooper EV set to follow later this year.

Design

A look at the design of the new Cooper S

The 2024 MINI Cooper S retains the brand's signature design elements but with a more angular appearance. It features new LED headlamps and a redesigned front grille. The hatchback rides on fresh diamond-cut alloy wheels and showcases new taillamps with arrow-shaped LED elements. The interior of the car has been updated with a larger circular touchscreen infotainment system, a modern steering wheel, and a new dashboard design.

Performance

The hatchback will be powered by a 2.0-liter engine

In India, the 2024 MINI Cooper S will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The power output of this engine has been increased to 204hp/300Nm, which is 26hp/20Nm more than its predecessor. The power will be transmitted to the front wheels through a standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The company claims that the Cooper S can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds.