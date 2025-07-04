AI helps couple have baby after 18 years of infertility

A couple's long-standing struggle with infertility has finally come to an end, thanks to the innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) in fertility care. The pair had been trying to conceive for 18 years and had undergone several unsuccessful in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles around the world. Their attempts were largely unsuccessful due to a rare condition called azoospermia, which results in an extremely low sperm count in semen.

Technological breakthrough AI detects hidden sperm, leading to successful IVF The couple sought help from Columbia University's Fertility Center, where they tried a new approach called the Sperm Tracking and Recovery (STAR) method. This innovative technique uses AI to detect and recover hidden sperm in men with azoospermia. The husband's semen sample was analyzed by the fertility center's researchers using an AI system, which successfully identified three hidden sperm. These were then used to fertilize the wife's eggs via IVF, resulting in a successful pregnancy.

Methodology details How does the system work The STAR system connects to a microscope with high-speed cameras and advanced imaging systems. It scans the semen sample on a specially designed chip under the microscope, taking over eight million images in less than an hour to find what it has been trained to identify as a sperm cell. Once identified, this sperm cell is isolated into a tiny droplet of media for embryologists to recover cells that may have been missed otherwise.

Treatment revolution More about the STAR method Dr. Zev Williams, director of the Columbia University Fertility Center, and his team spent five years developing the STAR method. They were amazed by its results when it found 44 sperm (in just one hour) in a sample that highly skilled technicians had failed to find after two days of searching. This groundbreaking system could revolutionize treatment options for azoospermia, which have traditionally included painful surgery or hormone medications with limited effectiveness.

Cost implications Cost and availability The STAR method is currently available only at Columbia University Fertility Center, but Dr. Williams hopes to share their work with other fertility centers. The process of using the STAR system to find, isolate, and freeze sperm for a patient would cost just under $3,000 in total. This innovative approach could provide a new option for couples struggling with infertility due to male factors such as azoospermia.