Why Gita Gopinath is leaving IMF before her term ends

Gita Gopinath, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) , has announced her decision to resign from her position. An Indian-American economist, Gopinath joined the IMF in 2019 as its first female chief economist. She quickly rose through the ranks to become the global organization's No. 2 official in 2022.

Succession opportunity Donald Trump to soon appoint Gopinath's successor Gopinath's resignation from the IMF will give US President Donald Trump a chance to appoint her successor, thereby influencing the global crisis lender. The IMF has said its Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will announce a successor "in due course." Gopinath's exit comes more than a year before her term was supposed to end at the global organization.

Academic return Gopinath returning to Harvard University Gopinath is leaving the IMF to rejoin Harvard University as an economics professor. She had previously taught at the prestigious institution for over a decade before taking on the role of chief economist at the IMF. The university confirmed her return in its gazette, announcing that Gopinath will be taking up the position of inaugural Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics with new course offerings starting next spring.