Why Gita Gopinath is leaving IMF before her term ends
Gita Gopinath, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has announced her decision to resign from her position. An Indian-American economist, Gopinath joined the IMF in 2019 as its first female chief economist. She quickly rose through the ranks to become the global organization's No. 2 official in 2022.
Donald Trump to soon appoint Gopinath's successor
Gopinath's resignation from the IMF will give US President Donald Trump a chance to appoint her successor, thereby influencing the global crisis lender. The IMF has said its Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will announce a successor "in due course." Gopinath's exit comes more than a year before her term was supposed to end at the global organization.
Gopinath returning to Harvard University
Gopinath is leaving the IMF to rejoin Harvard University as an economics professor. She had previously taught at the prestigious institution for over a decade before taking on the role of chief economist at the IMF. The university confirmed her return in its gazette, announcing that Gopinath will be taking up the position of inaugural Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics with new course offerings starting next spring.
It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, says Gopinath
Reflecting on her time at the IMF, Gopinath called it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." She added that she now looks forward to returning to academia where she can continue pushing research frontiers in international finance and macroeconomics. The goal is to address global challenges while training the next generation of economists.