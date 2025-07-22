Big Bollywood clash: 'Dhadak 2' v/s 'Son of Sardaar 2'

The upcoming Bollywood film Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri , is set to hit theaters on August 1, 2025. And, now, the movie will be clashing with Ajay Devgn 's Son of Sardaar 2 at the box office. While the Devgn starrer got postponed by a week due to Saiyaara's marvelous run, a statement from the Dhadak 2 team has confirmed that they are sticking to their original release date.

Statement 'Dhadak 2' team confirms A statement from the Dhadak 2 team said, "Dhadak 2 stays rock solid on its original release plan- August 1. The team is going ahead confidently, riding on strong early reactions to the lead pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri." The film's trailer has received positive reviews and its songs are also garnering attention.

Film details 'Dhadak 2' is based on social issues, caste discrimination Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which was itself a remake of the Marathi movie Sairat. The film's story revolves around social issues and caste discrimination in India. It is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.