Next Article

Avinya's debut model to be launched in late 2025

Tata Motors to launch multiple electric cars under Avinya brand

By Mudit Dube 04:13 pm Jun 10, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Tata Motors has revealed that Avinya, initially introduced as a concept in April 2022, will now be a premium all-electric brand. This announcement was made by Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. "Avinya is not going to be a single model; it's a brand, and we will spawn multiple products under that brand," Srivatsa stated. The term 'Avinya' is derived from Sanskrit and represents 'Innovation,' as stated by Tata Motors.

Launch timeline

Avinya's debut model to be launched in late 2025

The Avinya range will be built on Tata's Gen 3 EV architecture, which includes a born-electric skateboard platform. The first model from this new brand is expected to hit the market around late-2025. Srivatsa clarified that the Avinya range would occupy the higher end of Tata's product portfolio, featuring varied sizes and body styles, predominantly SUVs and MPVs.

Brand identity

Uncertainty over Avinya's brand positioning

It's still unclear whether Tata and Avinya will operate as independent brands or if Avinya will be a sub-brand within Tata Motors. The production of the Avinya range will take place at Tata's upcoming plant in Tamil Nadu, for which the company has recently committed an investment of ₹9,000 crore. This facility is likely to be located at Ranipet and may also be used to produce Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) EVs.

Technology

Avinya cars to use JLR's modular EMA architecture

The Avinya cars will utilize JLR's modular EMA architecture, announced by the brand last November. As part of this arrangement, Tata Motors will pay a royalty fee to JLR for using the platform. However, the platform will be localized in India to maintain competitive costs. This EMA platform was first unveiled in 2021 and is also set to underpin the next-gen Velar, Evoque, and Discovery Sport models from JLR.