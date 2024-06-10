Next Article

By Akash Pandey 04:02 pm Jun 10, 202404:02 pm

What's the story Toyota's Urban Cruiser Hyryder now has a waiting period of up to five months, varying by powertrain and variant. The delivery time for this SUV can range from two to five months, depending on the model chosen. The hybrid versions have the shortest wait time of about two months, while the non-hybrid petrol variants may take up to five months to be delivered. The CNG model bears around four months of waiting period.

Engine details

Take a look at the engine options

The Toyota Hyryder is available with three engine options. The first is a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine that delivers 103hp/137Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. This engine comes in front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations. There's also a 1.5-liter CNG option with a 5-speed manual transmission (MT). The second option is a 1.5-liter strong hybrid powertrain that produces 116hp/141Nm, and comes with FWD and an e-CVT gearbox as standard.

Information

Hyryder starts from ₹11.14 lakh

The Toyota Hyryder is priced between ₹11.14 lakh and ₹20.19 lakh (ex-showroom). In the cmopact SUV market, it rivals the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, SKODA Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.