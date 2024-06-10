Next Article

Yamaha launches 2024 Fascino S scooter in India at ₹93,700

By Akash Pandey 02:20 pm Jun 10, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Yamaha has introduced the 2024 Fascino S, a premium scooter model, in India, as part of the company's 'The Call of the Blue' campaign. It comes with an innovative 'Answer Back' feature, which can be activated using the 'Yamaha Scooter Answer Back' mobile app. The feature helps you locate the scooter. The scooter is available in three color options: Matte Red, Matte Black, and Dark Matte Blue. The technical specifications of the scooter remain the same as before.

Performance

'Answer Back' feature and engine specifications

The 'Answer Back' feature of the 2024 Fascino S allows riders to locate their scooter easily by activating both left and right indicators and sounding the horn for about two seconds. The scooter is powered by Yamaha's BS VI-compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected, 125cc Blue Core hybrid engine. It also includes a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) for a "Silent Start" and enhanced "Power Assist" performance. The scooter equips an automatic Stop & Start System (SSS) that features both Normal and Traffic Mode.

Availability

What about the pricing and availability?

The 2024 Fascino S will cater to the evolving trends in the two-wheeler industry. The scooter is priced at ₹93,730 for the Matte Red and Matte Black variants, and ₹94,530 for the Dark Matte Blue model (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available at all Yamaha autorized showrooms. The 2024 Fascino S is set to compete against the likes of Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Hero Destini 125, and TVS Jupiter 125.