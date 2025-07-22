Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra's plea on 7/11 blast acquittals

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the Maharashtra government's plea challenging the Bombay High Court 's decision to acquit all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings. The hearing is scheduled for July 24. Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria will hear the case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state, sought an urgent listing citing an "element of urgency."

Acquittal details HC verdict shocking, says Devendra Fadnavis The Bombay High Court had acquitted all 12 accused on Monday, saying the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove its case. The bench said it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime." The serial blasts killed over 180 people and injured hundreds more. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the high court verdict shocking and confirmed plans to challenge it in the Supreme Court after consulting with lawyers.

Court remarks Court slams ATS for 'inhuman' torture The Bombay High Court also slammed the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for subjecting the accused to "most inhuman and barbaric" torture. The court said ATS officers were frustrated during the probe and extracted confessional statements from the accused, making them inadmissible as evidence. A special division bench comprising Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak noted that the accused were in police custody for up to 76 days.