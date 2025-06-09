Lyricist Vairamuthu slams filmmakers for stealing his lines as titles
What's the story
Veteran Tamil lyricist and writer Vairamuthu has criticized Tamil filmmakers for using his song lyrics as film titles without permission.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he claimed that many directors and producers have used his verses without seeking his consent or even informing him about it.
"Not one, not two," he wrote, adding that this isn't an isolated incident.
Film titles
List of films inspired by his lyrics
Vairamuthu shared a long list of film titles that were inspired by his work, highlighting the extent of this practice.
Some of the titles he mentioned are Ponmaalai Pozhudhu, Ilaya Nila, Mouna Raagam, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Kan Sivanthaal Mann Sivakkum, and many more.
These are iconic titles that have become part of Tamil cinema's rich legacy.
Twitter Post
Read his tweet here
என்னுடைய— வைரமுத்து (@Vairamuthu) June 9, 2025
பல்லவிகள் பலவற்றைத்
தமிழ்த் திரையுலகம்
படத் தலைப்புகளாகப்
பயன்படுத்தி இருக்கிறது
அப்படி எடுத்தாண்டவர்கள் யாரும்
என்னிடம் அனுமதி பெறவில்லை என்பதோடு
மரியாதைக்குக்கூட
ஒரு வார்த்தையும் கேட்டதில்லை
ஒன்றா இரண்டா...
பொன்மாலைப் பொழுது,
கண் சிவந்தால் மண் சிவக்கும்,
இளைய நிலா,…
Filmmakers' response
'Would it not be uncivilized of them...': Vairamuthu
Vairamuthu also expressed his disappointment over the lack of basic acknowledgment from filmmakers.
He wrote, "To ask, 'Why didn't you ask me before doing this?' would not be civilized of me. But then, would it not be uncivilized of them not to ask me even a single word before doing it?"
Despite this issue, he has never confronted anyone about it or raised objections when he saw these titles in public spaces.
Knowledge as a public treasure
Ended the post with a graceful perspective
Despite his disappointment, Vairamuthu ended his post with a graceful perspective. He wrote, "In a society where wealth is not public property, at least knowledge becomes common."
The tweet sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some questioning the fairness of his demand. One user commented that if taken literally, no one could use anything without permission.
Actor Aadhav Kannadasan also took to the platform to clarify that they had sought permission for the title Ponmaalai Pozhudhu.