What's the story

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming on Netflix, will premiere on June 21.

Kapil Sharma announced that this season will see the return of cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar, and I'm so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family (We had promised that our family would grow every Saturday, and I'm so excited to have paaji as part of the family)," he said.