It's official: Sidhu returns to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming on Netflix, will premiere on June 21.
Kapil Sharma announced that this season will see the return of cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.
"Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar, and I'm so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family (We had promised that our family would grow every Saturday, and I'm so excited to have paaji as part of the family)," he said.
Emotional homecoming
Coming to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' feels like home
Sidhu also opened up to Firstpost about his return to the show. He said, "Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like I'm coming home again. It is a home run for me."
"We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well-wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more."
Cast reunion
Sidhu praised Netflix for bringing the cast together
Sidhu also praised Netflix for bringing the entire cast together.
He said, "I'm delighted that Netflix has managed to bring this bouquet of beautiful people together, and we will bloom this season for audiences worldwide."
"A smile doesn't cost you a cent, but it is worth millions of dollars, and The Great Indian Kapil show is an instrument of God's goodwill to bring happiness to mankind - honored to be part of it again."
Star-studded lineup
Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda also part of cast
The upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will also feature legendary comedian Sunil Grover, versatile performer Krushna Abhishek, and fan-favorite Kiku Sharda.
This star-studded lineup is sure to deliver an unforgettable comedy experience for viewers.
The show is known for its hilarious skits and celebrity guest appearances, making it one of the most popular comedy shows in India.