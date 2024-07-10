In brief Simplifying... In brief WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to quickly exit group chats, helping them dodge unwanted interactions and potential scams.

The feature, which is being rolled out globally, also includes a context card with a link to more information about WhatsApp's safety tools.

This is part of WhatsApp's ongoing commitment to enhance user safety and improve the management of interactions within the platform. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This card provides crucial information such as the group's creator, creation date, description

WhatsApp's new feature helps you dodge shady group chats

By Mudit Dube 09:34 am Jul 10, 202409:34 am

What's the story WhatsApp is launching a new feature aimed at bolstering user safety in group chats. The feature introduces a "context card" that appears when users are added to groups by unknown individuals. This card provides crucial information such as the group's creator, creation date, description, and whether the user was added by a contact. The goal is to protect users from potential spam or scam activities within group messages.

Additional tools

Quick exit and safety information now available

Alongside the context card, WhatsApp has incorporated a button for users to swiftly exit group chats. This feature is designed to help users avoid unwanted interactions and quickly identify potential scams or fraudulent activities. Additionally, a link on the context card provides further information about WhatsApp's safety tools. These enhancements mirror the experience when users receive individual messages from unknown contacts.

Rollout

Global rollout of WhatsApp's new group chat features

WhatsApp has started the global rollout of these new group chat features. According to a company press release, the context cards will be available to all users "over the coming weeks." This move is part of WhatsApp's ongoing commitment to enhance user safety and provide tools for users to better manage their interactions within the platform.