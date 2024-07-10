In brief Simplifying... In brief China's 'artificial sun', a nuclear fusion reactor, has achieved a significant breakthrough by generating a stable magnetic field, crucial for containing superheated plasma and producing energy.

Nuclear fusion breakthrough? China's 'artificial sun' generates magnetic field

What's the story China's nuclear fusion energy quest has marked a significant milestone as its "artificial sun" reactor, Huanliu-3 (HL-3), generated a magnetic field for the first time. The HL-3, a tokamak reactor operated by 17 global labs and facilities, is seen as a testing ground for technologies contributing to the world-leading ITER project in France. The creation of this novel magnetic field design is considered a major achievement in tokamak research.

Plasma containment

Magnetic field's role in fusion energy generation

The magnetic field is crucial in fusion energy generation as it contains the superheated, fusion-generating plasma. The plasma, reaching a million degrees, cannot touch any material without instantly cooling down and damaging or destroying the part it contacts. Therefore, a successful magnetic field is essential to contain the plasma and keep it hot enough to generate net energy.

Structural issues

Overcoming challenges in tokamak magnetic field design

Current tokamak reactors face structural issues in building their magnetic fields. The large electromagnets used create hotspots that disrupt the plasma flow, a problem not found in stars due to their uncontained nature. China's achievement of a new magnetic field configuration is particularly significant for HL-3, considered feeder technology for the ITER project.

Beyond HL-3

China's commitment to fusion energy research

China's dedication to fusion energy research extends beyond the HL-3 reactor. The country also operates another active nuclear fusion reactor, EAST (Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak), developed by China's Hefei Institutes of Physical Science since the 2000s. China has also agreed to construct a vacuum chamber module for ITER, crucial for ensuring the experiment's safety.

Funding disparity

China outspends US in fusion research

China is currently investing approximately $1.5 billion annually in fusion research, nearly double the US government's fusion budget. JP Allain, head of the Department of Energy's Office of Fusion Energy Sciences, expressed frustration over this disparity, stating, "They're building our long-range plan." If China maintains its current spending and development pace, it could surpass US and Europe's magnetic fusion capabilities within three to four years.