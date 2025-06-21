Liverpool sign Florian Wirtz for £116 million: Decoding his stats

What's the story

Liverpool completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's star playmaker, Florian Wirtz.

The 22-year-old German international has signed a five-year deal with the Reds, keeping him at Anfield until at least 2030.

The deal is worth a club-record £116 million, including an initial fee of £100 million and potential add-ons worth up to £16 million.

Wirtz becomes Liverpool's 2nd signing of the summer after Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen.