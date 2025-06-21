Liverpool sign Florian Wirtz for £116 million: Decoding his stats
Liverpool completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's star playmaker, Florian Wirtz.
The 22-year-old German international has signed a five-year deal with the Reds, keeping him at Anfield until at least 2030.
The deal is worth a club-record £116 million, including an initial fee of £100 million and potential add-ons worth up to £16 million.
Wirtz becomes Liverpool's 2nd signing of the summer after Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen.
Transfer potential
Wirtz's transfer shatters British transfer record
If all the add-ons are met, Wirtz's transfer will break the British transfer record of £115 million, which Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo in 2023.
The deal surpasses Liverpool's previous club-record signing of Virgil van Dijk for £75 million in 2018.
As mentioned, Wirtz is Liverpool's second major signing this summer after Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong joined from Bundesliga runners-up Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million last month.
Future goals
I want to win every year, says Wirtz
After signing with Liverpool, Wirtz expressed his desire to win every year.
He said, "Last season they won the Premier League so my goal is for sure to win it again and also to go further in the Champions League. I'm really ambitious."
The young talent is excited about this new chapter in his career and hopes to make a significant impact on the pitch.
Stats
Wirtz's stunning stats at Bayer Leverkusen
Wirtz made his debut for Bayer Leverkusen at 17 in the 2019-20 season and has since scored 57 goals in 197 appearances for the club in all competitions.
In Leverkusen's domestic double-winning campaign under Xabi Alonso in 2023-24, he scored 18 goals in 49 appearances.
In the 2024-25 season, Wirtz managed 16 goals in 45 games.
The German international owns 35 Bundesliga goals in 140 appearances.
Meanwhile, he owns 63 assists for Leverkusen in all competitions, including 45 in the Bundesliga.
Bundesliga 2024-25
Breaking down Wirtz's Bundesliga 2024-25 season in stats
Wirtz made 31 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen in the 2024-25 season. He scored 10 goals and made 12 assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Wirtz clocked 54 shots (excluding blocks) out of which 39 were on target. He smashed the woodwork 5 times.
He created 57 chances and his passing accuracy was 82.33%. He clocked 26 through balls and completed 121 lay-offs.
Wirtz also completed 82 take-ons and won 162 duels. He had 162 touches in the opposition box.
Information
Team and individual accolades for Wirtz
Wirtz won the Bundesliga 2023-24 title alongside the DFB-Pokal. He also lifted the DFL-Supercup in 2024. Wirtz was a runner-up in the UEFA Europa League in 2023-24. He won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2023-24.
