Power, pearls, and lawsuits: Kim K's courtroom fashion decoded
What's the story
Kim Kardashian, the co-founder of Skims, made a powerful statement with her courtroom attire as she testified in a Paris robbery case recently.
The reality TV star wore a vintage John Galliano suit, teamed with Alaia sunglasses and a diamond necklace reportedly worth $3 million.
Fashion law expert Susan Scafidi read Kardashian's outfit as an indication of her as a "victim and survivor," adding it "dispels any appearance of wrongdoing" and emphasizes her status as an "innocent, upright citizen."
Attire analysis
Kardashian's outfit: A blend of power and femininity
Scafidi further broke down Kardashian's black suit, noting the dramatic silhouette.
She told WWD the outfit is a "nod to traditional courtroom attire," but also embraces "feminine vulnerability" with its "wasp waist and skirt."
The broad shoulders of the suit represent a "reclamation of power."
The combination of traditional and powerful elements in her outfit underscores Kardashian's position in the courtroom as a survivor holding their head high.
Accessory significance
Kardashian's sunglasses choice and diamond necklace
Following Kardashian's court appearance, searches for her Alaia sunglasses spiked on Google, cementing her fashion influencer status.
Kardashian also wore a $3 million diamond necklace by Samer Halimeh of New York.
According to a press release, the piece is crafted from 18,000 white gold, weighs 57 grams, and showcases 80 diamonds in total, anchored by a stunning 10.13-carat pear-shaped center stone.
Case background
Kardashian's jewelry theft case: A brief overview
In 2016, Kardashian was held at gunpoint in Paris, where an estimated $10 million in jewelry and cash, including a $4 million engagement ring, was stolen from her.
On the stand, Kardashian recalled the traumatic incident, saying, "I did think I was gonna die."
The trial has now reached the end of its dramatic testimony phase, with a final verdict and sentencing to be determined.
Other celebs
Celebrity courtroom fashion
Many celebrities have used courtroom fashion to shape how they're perceived.
Gwyneth Paltrow's "quiet luxury" sweaters during her skiing lawsuit made her look calm and credible.
Winona Ryder's elegant dresses and headbands at her shoplifting trial gave a youthful, innocent vibe.
Meanwhile, Cardi B chose sharp, tailored suits with her signature bold style, balancing authenticity with seriousness in court.