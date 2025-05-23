What's the story

Kim Kardashian, the co-founder of Skims, made a powerful statement with her courtroom attire as she testified in a Paris robbery case recently.

The reality TV star wore a vintage John Galliano suit, teamed with Alaia sunglasses and a diamond necklace reportedly worth $3 million.

Fashion law expert Susan Scafidi read Kardashian's outfit as an indication of her as a "victim and survivor," adding it "dispels any appearance of wrongdoing" and emphasizes her status as an "innocent, upright citizen."