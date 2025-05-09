How to keep your handbag clutter-free
What's the story
Celebrities sure have a knack for keeping their everyday bags as functional as they are stylish.
Though they have access to high-end designers, the principles they employ can be adopted by anyone wanting to make the most of their handbag's utility.
From organizing essentials to picking the right versatile items, these tips can turn your handbag into a practical yet chic accessory.
Here's how celebrities keep their handbags stylish yet functional.
Essentials first
Prioritize essential items
Celebrities always keep essentials at the top of their handbag priorities. They only opt to carry what's needed, which means basics like wallets, keys, and phones.
When you prioritize essentials, it's easier to keep your bag organized and not cluttered with unnecessary things. Plus, it saves space and makes it easier to find what you're looking for.
Versatile tools
Use multi-functional accessories
Most celebrities also prefer multi-functional accessories. It works out well in terms of space.
A compact mirror with a brush or a phone case that doubles as a wallet saves space and adds some convenience to the deal.
These versatile tools ensure you have more space in the bag without compromising on any of the essentials required during the day.
Color choices
Opt for neutral colors
This is also why neutral colors are often preferred by celebrities for handbag choices. They easily go with different outfits and occasions.
A neutral-colored bag can easily transition from day to night events without having to deal with a change of purse.
It makes wardrobe coordination easy and ensures the handbag remains stylish no matter the setting.
Weight management
Keep it lightweight
Celebrities naturally prefer lightweight materials for their handbags to not have to deal with the extra strain on long days on set or at events.
Materials such as canvas or nylon provide durability without the added weight, making them perfect for everyday use.
Keeping the handbag lightweight ensures you are mindful of comfort while carrying it around from one activity to another.
Decluttering routine
Regularly declutter your bag
Regular decluttering is another secret many celebrities swear by when it comes to maintaining an organized handbag.
By routinely removing items that are no longer needed or used frequently, you can keep your bag tidy and efficient at all times.
This practice helps prevent the accumulation of unnecessary items over time, while ensuring easy access to important belongings whenever required.