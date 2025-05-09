What's the story

Celebrities sure have a knack for keeping their everyday bags as functional as they are stylish.

Though they have access to high-end designers, the principles they employ can be adopted by anyone wanting to make the most of their handbag's utility.

From organizing essentials to picking the right versatile items, these tips can turn your handbag into a practical yet chic accessory.

Here's how celebrities keep their handbags stylish yet functional.