Knot like a pro: 5 tie styles for men
Mastering the art of tying a necktie is a must for every man out there.
Be it a formal event, a business meeting or just to lend a bit of elegance to your everyday outfit, knowing how to tie different knots could make all the difference.
Here are five classic necktie knots every man should know.
Simple style
The timeless four-in-hand knot
One of the most popular and easiest knots to learn is the four-in-hand knot. Slightly asymmetrical, it goes well with most collar types.
Perfect for everyday wear and casual settings, the four-in-hand knot can be tied easily due to its simplicity.
Its narrow shape makes it perfect for men with shorter necks or those who prefer a more relaxed look.
Balanced elegance
The elegant Half Windsor knot
The Half Windsor knot gives a more symmetrical look than the four-in-hand, and yet is fairly easy to tie.
It gives a medium-sized knot perfect for both formal and semi-formal occasions.
This versatile knot works best with standard collars, and gives an element of sophistication without being too tricky.
Formal flair
The classic full Windsor knot
The Full Windsor knot is the widest and most triangular of all knots. It's perfect for those formal events where you want to leave an impression.
Since it consumes more fabric than others, it's advisable to pair it with longer ties or when you're using thick materials.
This symmetrical knot sits beautifully on spread collars, lending an air of confidence and authority.
Modern twist
The subtle Pratt knot
Also called the Shelby knot, the Pratt knot gives you a neat finish that sits flat against the collar.
It's not as common as other knots, but gives you an understated elegance that goes well with both work and play.
Its medium size complements most tie lengths and fabrics.
Distinctive charm
The versatile bow tie knot
While not a proper necktie, mastering the bow tie is a must for black-tie events or when you want to be a head-turner.
Tying the classic accessory requires practice, but adds distinctive charm once perfected.
Perfect for tuxedos or dress shirts with wingtip collars, it speaks timeless style only suited on occasions where formality is the king.