What's the story

Afternoon energy slumps are something many of us face, and they can often contribute to a drop in productivity and focus.

These energy dips can be caused by a number of factors, from diet and hydration to lifestyle habits.

The good news is, you can fight these slumps naturally. By making simple changes to your routine, you can keep your energy levels constant all day long without resorting to caffeine or sugar-laden snacks.