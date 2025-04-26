World's largest adrenal tumor removed using robots in Delhi
What's the story
New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has created a new milestone in robotic surgery by removing the world's largest adrenal tumor.
The patient, a 36-year-old woman, underwent the complex procedure for an 18.2 x 13.5cm adrenal tumor.
Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, confirmed that this is the biggest adrenal tumor ever removed robotically and minimally invasively in the world.
Surgical team
Team of experts conducts the surgery
The pioneering surgery was performed by Dr. Pawan Vasudeva, Professor and Head of Department of Urology and Renal Transplant at Safdarjung Hospital.
He was assisted by Dr. Niraj Kumar and Dr. Avishek Mandal from his department and an anesthesia team of Dr. Sushil, Dr. Bhavya, and Dr. Megha.
The tumor had grown to a large size and was dangerously close to three vital body structures- Inferior Vena Cava, Liver, and Right kidney- making the procedure highly risky.
Precision
Precision key in complex robotic surgeries
Dr. Vasudeva stressed on the need for precision in such surgeries, saying "precise dissection is crucial."
He noted the benefits of Da Vinci robot's 3D vision and dexterous arms, which provide more precision than traditional laparoscopy.
The surgery took over three hours and was done without any complications.
The patient had an uneventful recovery post-operation and was discharged within three days.
Advantages
Robotic surgery offers numerous benefits
Dr. Vasudeva detailed the advantages of robotic surgery—small keyhole incisions, precise work, lesser postoperative pain, and early recovery resulting in a quicker return to work.
He compared it to traditional open surgery which would have needed a skin incision of over 20cm and weeks for complete healing.
Dr. Bansal claimed this feat shows Safdarjung Hospital's expertise in robotic surgery, and its dedication to offering top-notch healthcare to patients.