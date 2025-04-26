What's the story

New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has created a new milestone in robotic surgery by removing the world's largest adrenal tumor.

The patient, a 36-year-old woman, underwent the complex procedure for an 18.2 x 13.5cm adrenal tumor.

Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, confirmed that this is the biggest adrenal tumor ever removed robotically and minimally invasively in the world.