5 stunning waterfalls to add to your list
What's the story
Exploring hidden waterfalls on tropical hikes makes for a unique adventure for nature lovers.
These secluded spots serve as a refreshing escape from the regular tourist trails, letting you soak in the untouched beauty of nature.
From dense jungles to mountainous terrains, these hikes guarantee breathtaking views and tranquil moments by cascading waters.
Be it an experienced hiker or a casual explorer, discovering these secret waterfalls can be an exhilarating journey.
Costa Rica
Hidden gems in Costa Rica
Costa Rica is famous for its lush rainforests and spectacular wildlife. Among its many offerings are hidden waterfalls nestled in far-off places.
The Nauyaca Waterfalls, situated in the south, provide a breathtaking view with their two-tiered cascade.
A moderate hike leads you to the place where you can swim in the natural pools sitting at the bottom of the falls.
Thailand
Thailand's enchanting waterfalls
Thailand's tropical landscapes are dotted with several hidden waterfalls that adventurous hikers can explore.
The Erawan Falls in Kanchanaburi Province boast of seven tiers of cascading water set amid emerald green forests.
Each level offers unique swimming opportunities and picturesque views, making it a popular spot for locals as well as tourists seeking tranquility.
Hawaii
Hawaii's secluded cascades
Hawaii's various islands feature a host of secret waterfalls only reachable through exhilarating hikes.
On Maui, the Pipiwai Trail takes thrill-seekers through bamboo forests to Waimoku Falls, which cascades over 120 meters into a verdant valley below.
While the trek isn't easy, the stunning scenery and the unforgettable waterfall experience make it all worth it.
Indonesia
Indonesia's natural wonders
Indonesia is full of opportunities to discover hidden waterfalls in its massive archipelago.
In Bali, Sekumpul Waterfall is one of the most beautiful yet least frequented places because of its remoteness which takes an adventurous trek through rice paddies and jungle paths to finally get to this majestic cascade flanked by verdant cliffs.
Brazil
Brazil's untouched beauty
Brazil's Chapada Diamantina National Park houses some of South America's most stunning secret waterfalls, waiting to be discovered by adventurous trekkers willing to explore off-the-beaten-path trails.
The trails take them through untouched wilderness, deep into nature. Here they can catch breathtaking glimpses of Cachoeira da Fumaca, one of many other alluring cascades across the gorgeous region.
Rugged beauty and biodiversity-rich ecosystems define this region. They promise unlimited exploration opportunities beyond waterfall discoveries alone.