Explore Europe's majestic mountains by train
What's the story
Train tours through Europe's mountain landscapes provide the perfect opportunity to experience some of the continent's finest natural beauty.
The journeys give travelers a glimpse of the snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, and charming villages.
Unlike other modes of travel, trains let passengers relax and enjoy the scenery without the hassle of navigating roads or airports.
Here's a look at some breathtaking train routes across Europe's mountains.
Swiss Alps
The Glacier Express: Swiss Alps adventure
The famous Glacier Express, that goes through a beautiful route in Swiss Alps, takes you from Zermatt to St. Moritz in around eight hours.
It passes through mountains, gorges and villages, which you can enjoy through huge windows.
One of the slowest express trains in the world, it guarantees a relaxed sightseeing pace.
Bernina Route
Bernina Express: From Switzerland to Italy
The Bernina Express runs from Switzerland's Chur to Italy's Tirano, crossing 196 bridges and 55 tunnels on its way.
The trip highlights different landscapes such as glaciers, alpine meadows, and palm trees as it goes down to Italy's Valtellina region.
The train reaches up to 2,253 meters at Ospizio Bernina and then makes its way down to Tirano.
It's a UNESCO World Heritage site for its engineering marvels.
Scottish Highlands
West Highland Line: Scottish Highlands experience
The West Highland Line provides a mind-blowing ride across Scotland's rugged highlands from Glasgow to Mallaig.
Famous for its dramatic scenery of lochs, heather moorland-covered mountainsides, and remote glens, this route also involves crossing over the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
The viaduct gained fame due to Harry Potter film series scenes shot here on location.
Steam locomotives such as the Jacobite Steam Train only run in summer when the operational season is available.
Norwegian fjords
Flam railway: Norway's fjord views
The Flam Railway is one of Norway's most sought after tourist attractions, thanks in large part to its route between Myrdal station, perched high up in mountains, downwards towards Aurlandsfjord, a village called Flam located next to fjord waters below sea level elevation-wise.
Measuring only 20 kilometers long, but packed full of stunning vistas, like waterfalls tumbling cliffsides next to riverbanks dotted with forests, full of wildlife sightings possible along the way too!