Relax and rejuvenate: Stretches to de-stress
What's the story
Incorporating calming stretches in your daily routine can do wonders for your overall wellness.
These stretches are aimed at relaxing the body, relieving stress, and increasing flexibility.
For beginners, starting off with simple but effective stretches can lay the groundwork for a healthy lifestyle.
Here, we take a look at various beginner-friendly stretches that promote relaxation and well-being without needing much experience/equipment.
Neck relief
Neck stretch for tension relief
The neck stretch is an effective way to relieve tension built up from day-to-day activities.
For this stretch, sit comfortably with a straight back. Gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until the opposite side of your neck feels a slight stretch.
Hold for about 10 seconds before switching the side.
This simple exercise reduces stiffness and improves mobility in the neck area.
Shoulder ease
Shoulder roll to ease stress
Shoulder rolls are amazing for releasing stress lodged in the upper body.
Start with standing or sitting upright with relaxed shoulders.
Slowly roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion five times, then reverse the direction for another five rolls backward.
This movement helps in increasing blood circulation and reduces tension around the shoulder blades.
Spine flexibility
Cat-cow stretch for spine flexibility
The cat-cow stretch is a great way to improve your spine flexibility and relieve back tension.
Begin on all fours with your hands placed under your shoulders and knees under the hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), lifting your head slightly upwards, then exhale while rounding your spine (cat position), tucking your chin towards your chest.
Repeat this sequence five times to keep your spine healthy.
Forward bend relaxation
Seated forward bend for relaxation
A seated forward bend is great for calming mind and body while gently stretching hamstrings.
Sit on the floor with legs extended straight ahead; inhale deeply before bending forward from hips as far as comfortable without straining muscles too much.
Hold this pose briefly before returning upright slowly using core strength rather than pulling yourself up forcefully by arms alone.