5 easy ways to accessorize your outfit
What's the story
Accessorizing can make an ordinary outfit extraordinary.
However, mastering the art of accessorizing means knowing how to use different pieces to elevate your look, without going overboard.
Here are five timeless styling hacks that can help you accessorize like a pro.
The best part? They are practical and easy to implement, so you can elevate your style without any hassle!
Layering
Layer necklaces for depth
Layering necklaces is a simple yet effective way to add depth and interest to your outfit.
Start with a choker or short necklace and then add longer pieces in varying lengths.
This technique works well with both casual and formal attire, allowing you to create a personalized look.
Mixing different textures and materials can also add dimension making your ensemble more visually appealing.
Scarves
Use scarves for versatility
Scarves are the most versatile accessories that can be used in so many ways other than just keeping warm.
They can be tied around the neck, used as headbands or even wrapped around bags for a touch of flair.
Pick scarves in different patterns and fabrics to go with your various outfits throughout the year.
A scarf's ability to transform an outfit makes it an essential accessory in any wardrobe.
Earrings
Statement earrings as focal points
Statement earrings are ideal for grabbing attention and adding character to your outfit.
Pick bold designs or bright colors that match with your outfit without clashing with other accessories.
When wearing statement earrings, it's advisable to keep other jewelry minimum so they stay the highlight of your look.
Belts
Belts for structure and style
Belts are not just functional, they're stylish accomplices that can define your waistline and accentuate your silhouette.
Be it jeans or a dress, slipping on a belt can add structure while making your outfit look better.
Play around with the widths, colors, and material to get what suits you best.
Mixing metals
Mix metals for modern appeal
Mixing metals isn't a fashion faux pas anymore, but a modern styling technique.
Gold with silver or rose gold can look eclectic yet cohesive if done thoughtfully.
For mixing metals and getting some balance, pick one dominant metal and use smaller accents of other type by way of rings or bracelets.