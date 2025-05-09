What's the story

The houndstooth pattern, featuring its signature broken check pattern, has been a go-to in fashion for decades.

Hailing from the Scottish Lowlands, the pattern has withstood the test of time and trends to become a mark of sophistication and style.

Its adaptability makes it suitable for a range of fashion items, from clothing to accessories.

As fashion trends evolve, the houndstooth pattern remains relevant by evolving with modern-day styles and preferences.