What's the story

Yogurt parfait cups make for a quick and healthy breakfast that can be made within five minutes.

These delicious cups layer creamy yogurt, fresh fruits, and crunchy granola to make a wholesome meal.

Ideal for busy mornings, yogurt parfaits are easy to make and even customizable according to one's taste.

With the right ingredients at home, anyone can prepare this yummy breakfast treat within no time.