Yogurt parfait cups: Perfect healthy breakfast
What's the story
Yogurt parfait cups make for a quick and healthy breakfast that can be made within five minutes.
These delicious cups layer creamy yogurt, fresh fruits, and crunchy granola to make a wholesome meal.
Ideal for busy mornings, yogurt parfaits are easy to make and even customizable according to one's taste.
With the right ingredients at home, anyone can prepare this yummy breakfast treat within no time.
Yogurt selection
Choosing the right yogurt
Selecting the right yogurt is essential for a perfect parfait.
Choose plain or Greek yogurt as they offer a good base without any added sugars.
Greek yogurt is thicker and packed with protein making it an excellent choice for those looking to up their protein intake.
Flavored yogurts can be used sparingly for those who want a little sweetness.
Fruit choices
Fresh fruits add flavor
Adding fresh fruits brings natural sweetness and much-needed nutrients to your parfait.
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries make a good option because of their bright colors and antioxidant properties.
You could also add bananas or sliced peaches for variety.
Just make sure to wash fruits properly before using.
Granola layering
Granola adds crunch
Granola gives the crunch you crave in a yogurt parfait cup.
Opt for granola with added sugars kept at a minimum, and healthy ingredients like nuts or seeds for a punch of nutrition.
Layer it between the yogurt and fruit and you've got a crunchy texture in every bite.
Nutty additions
Adding nuts or seeds
For an added nutrition boost to your morning meal, try adding some nuts or seeds into your yogurt parfait cup.
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, etc., make for an excellent choice, providing healthy fats and the much-needed fiber.
Not only do these healthy toppings enhance the flavor of the parfait, but they also double its satiety factor. They make sure you feel full and satiated all morning.
Assembly tips
Quick assembly tips
To put together your yogurt parfait in a jiffy:
Spoon a layer of yogurt in your cup. Add a layer of fresh fruit. Sprinkle some granola.
Repeat these layers until you've filled it to your liking. Top with nuts or seeds if you like.
Serve immediately while keeping the ingredients fresh.