Indian Motorcycles reveals 2025 lineup pricing, top model costs ₹49L
Indian Motorcycles, a leading US-based cruiser manufacturer, has announced the pricing for its 2025 model year in India. The range starts with the Chief models at ₹23.52 lakh and goes up to the flagship Roadmaster at ₹48.49 lakh. The company has only revealed starting prices for each model line. Indian Motorcycles has also planned a new Scout lineup for later this year.
Roadmaster comes in 4 variants
The Roadmaster comes in four variants: Standard, Limited, Dark Horse, and Elite. All four are powered by a 1,890cc air-cooled V-Twin motor producing 156Nm. The Pursuit models, starting at ₹43.19 lakh, also come in four variants: Limited, Dark Horse, along with their 112 Pack options. The base bikes use a 1,768cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, with 178Nm of torque. The "112 Pack" models get a larger liquid-cooled motor displacing 1,834cc with up to 181.4Nm.
Chieftain and Springfield models
The Chieftain models start at ₹37.11 lakh and come in four variants: Dark Horse, Limited, Powerplus Limited, and Powerplus Dark Horse. The first two are powered by a 1,890cc long-stroke air-cooled V-Twin engine, with 171Nm of torque. The latter two feature a 1,834cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, with a torque output of 181.4Nm. The Springfield models start at ₹41.96 lakh and are available in two variants: Standard and Dark Horse, with both using the same V-Twin motor as Chieftains', producing 156Nm.
Challenger models
Challenger trims churn out 178Nm
The next tier is the Challenger models, starting at ₹36.12 lakh. These come in four variants: Limited, Dark Horse, and the 112 Pack versions of both. The base models are powered by a liquid-cooled V-Twin engine displacing 1,768cc and producing 178Nm. Those with the "112 Pack" get a bigger liquid-cooled motor displacing 1,834cc with higher torque output of up to 181.4Nm.
The entry point
Chief models: The entry point of Indian Motorcycles' range
The Chief lineup, which is also the starting point of Indian Motorcycles' range in India, comes in six variants. These include the Dark Horse, Bobber Dark Horse, Sport Chief, Sport Chief RT, Super Chief Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. All models are powered by a 1,890cc air-cooled V-Twin engine producing 156Nm, but differ in style and cycle parts. The range starts at ₹23.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).