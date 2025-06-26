Indian Motorcycles reveals 2025 lineup pricing, top model costs ₹49L

Indian Motorcycles, a leading US -based cruiser manufacturer, has announced the pricing for its 2025 model year in India . The range starts with the Chief models at ₹23.52 lakh and goes up to the flagship Roadmaster at ₹48.49 lakh. The company has only revealed starting prices for each model line. Indian Motorcycles has also planned a new Scout lineup for later this year.

Top-tier offerings Roadmaster comes in 4 variants The Roadmaster comes in four variants: Standard, Limited, Dark Horse, and Elite. All four are powered by a 1,890cc air-cooled V-Twin motor producing 156Nm. The Pursuit models, starting at ₹43.19 lakh, also come in four variants: Limited, Dark Horse, along with their 112 Pack options. The base bikes use a 1,768cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, with 178Nm of torque. The "112 Pack" models get a larger liquid-cooled motor displacing 1,834cc with up to 181.4Nm.

Chieftain Chieftain and Springfield models The Chieftain models start at ₹37.11 lakh and come in four variants: Dark Horse, Limited, Powerplus Limited, and Powerplus Dark Horse. The first two are powered by a 1,890cc long-stroke air-cooled V-Twin engine, with 171Nm of torque. The latter two feature a 1,834cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, with a torque output of 181.4Nm. The Springfield models start at ₹41.96 lakh and are available in two variants: Standard and Dark Horse, with both using the same V-Twin motor as Chieftains', producing 156Nm.

Challenger models Challenger trims churn out 178Nm The next tier is the Challenger models, starting at ₹36.12 lakh. These come in four variants: Limited, Dark Horse, and the 112 Pack versions of both. The base models are powered by a liquid-cooled V-Twin engine displacing 1,768cc and producing 178Nm. Those with the "112 Pack" get a bigger liquid-cooled motor displacing 1,834cc with higher torque output of up to 181.4Nm.