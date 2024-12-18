China has built at least 22 villages in Bhutan

Dec 18, 2024

What's the story China has built at least 22 villages in Bhutan's traditional territory in the last eight years according to reports. Satellite imagery indicates that eight of these villages were built near the strategic Doklam plateau since 2020. The largest of the villages, Jiwu, sits on a traditional Bhutanese pastureland called Tshethangkha in the western sector.

The location of these villages has raised alarm bells in New Delhi, particularly since the bolstering of the Chinese position in this area could further jeopardize the Siliguri Corridor. This narrow stretch of land connects India's mainland to its northeastern states. Doklam was the site of a 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in 2017. While both sides withdrew their frontline forces after the standoff, recent satellite images revealed increased Chinese construction activity around Doklam.

Bhutanese authorities have denied the presence of Chinese settlements on their territory in recent years. Former Prime Minister Lotay Tshering had said in 2023 that the Chinese facilities "are not in Bhutan." However, Bhutan did not respond to further queries on this matter. Since 2016, China has completed 22 villages and settlements with an estimated 2,284 residential units, relocating nearly 7,000 people to previously unpopulated areas of Bhutan according to a report by Robert Barnett, research associate at SOAS.

Former Indian envoy to Beijing, Ashok Kantha, said China's actions violate a 1998 agreement with Bhutan to maintain peace and status quo in border areas. He said these villages are part of a pattern where China "changes facts on the ground incrementally and systematically," just like it did in the South China Sea. According to the report by Barnett, China has annexed 825 sq km of land previously within Bhutan, over 2% of the country's territory.

Barnett emphasized China's goals revolve around taking over and securing the Doklam plateau and surrounding areas. He said "Bhutan has already had to give up significant territory to China," raising alarms about India's hold over Bhutan. Barnett also hinted that future developments could see Bhutan-China trade increase if an embassy is established in Thimphu.