By the numbers: Who owns most successive Wimbledon titles?

The 2025 Wimbledon will be underway on June 30, with several stars gearing up to brace the men singles event. World number two, Carlos Alcaraz will enter the grass-court Grand Slam as the men's singles defending champion. Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his second successive Wimbledon honor last year. Notably, Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg own the joint-most consecutive Wimbledon titles (Open Era).

Successive titles Federer, Borg hold top spot Federer remains the most prolific player in tennis history. His credentials on grass remain indispensable. Notably, Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He won five of those in successive years (2003-2007). Borg, who holds the same record, did so between 1976 and 1980. Djokovic follows the duo with four such titles (2018-2022). The 2020 edition was scrapped with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do you know? William Renshaw has the Amateur Era record It is worth noting that William Renshaw claimed six back-to-back Wimbledon titles between 1881 and 1886. However, that was the Amateur Era. Renshaw's seventh and only other Wimbledon title came in 1889.

Information Winning streak by matches Federer and Borg are the only men to have won 40-plus successive matches at Wimbledon. While Borg won 41 consecutive matches between 1976 and 1981, Federer was unbeaten in 40 matches between 2003 and 2008. Notably, Djokovic won 34 Wimbledon matches between 2018 and 2023.