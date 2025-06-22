Carlos Alcaraz wins 2025 HSBC Championships title: Key stats

2025 French Open winner, Carlos Alcaraz , has warmed up for his Wimbledon title defense by capturing the HSBC Championships on Sunday. Alcaraz won the final at The Queen's Club in three sets, defeating Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7, 5-2. Notably, this tournament is part of the ATP Tour 500 series on the ATP Tour . Alcaraz has maintained his strong run this season with this win.

Information A look at the match stats Alcaraz doled out 18 aces compared to Lehecka's 7. Both players committed two double faults each. Alacaraz owned an 87% win on the 1st serve and a 78% win on the 2nd. He converted 3/5 break points.

Journey Alcaraz's run in the tournament In the opening round, Alcaraz took down Adam Walton 6-4, 7-6. Thereafter, the Spaniard defeated Jaume Munar in three sets, winning 6-4, 6-7, 7-5. In the quarter-finals, Alcaraz overcame Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4. In the semis, he got past Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. And now, he overcame Lehecka in three sets.

2025 5th title for Alcaraz in 2025 Alcaraz started the 2025 season with a quarter-final exit at Australian Open. He won the ATP Rotterdam title thereafter before losing in the quarters of the Qatar Open. He suffered a semi-final exit at Indian Wells. Alcaraz was ousted early in Miami before he captured the Monte-Carlo Masters. He was a runner-up in Barcelona. He won the Italian Open and Roland Garros titles next.