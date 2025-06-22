Carlos Alcaraz wins 2025 HSBC Championships title: Key stats
What's the story
2025 French Open winner, Carlos Alcaraz, has warmed up for his Wimbledon title defense by capturing the HSBC Championships on Sunday. Alcaraz won the final at The Queen's Club in three sets, defeating Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7, 5-2. Notably, this tournament is part of the ATP Tour 500 series on the ATP Tour. Alcaraz has maintained his strong run this season with this win.
Information
A look at the match stats
Alcaraz doled out 18 aces compared to Lehecka's 7. Both players committed two double faults each. Alacaraz owned an 87% win on the 1st serve and a 78% win on the 2nd. He converted 3/5 break points.
Journey
Alcaraz's run in the tournament
In the opening round, Alcaraz took down Adam Walton 6-4, 7-6. Thereafter, the Spaniard defeated Jaume Munar in three sets, winning 6-4, 6-7, 7-5. In the quarter-finals, Alcaraz overcame Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4. In the semis, he got past Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. And now, he overcame Lehecka in three sets.
2025
5th title for Alcaraz in 2025
Alcaraz started the 2025 season with a quarter-final exit at Australian Open. He won the ATP Rotterdam title thereafter before losing in the quarters of the Qatar Open. He suffered a semi-final exit at Indian Wells. Alcaraz was ousted early in Miami before he captured the Monte-Carlo Masters. He was a runner-up in Barcelona. He won the Italian Open and Roland Garros titles next.
Information
2-1 win-loss record over Lehecka
With this win, Alcaraz is 2-1 over Lehecka on the ATP Tour from three meetings. Before this, Lehecka defeated Alcaraz at the Qatar Open in Doha this year. Alcaraz had also beaten Lehecka at The Queen's Club in 2023 (R16).